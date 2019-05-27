Uzbekistan starts exporting fruits, vegetables to India

27 May 2019 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
US dollar, euro prices soar in Uzbekistan
Finance 14:55
Uzbekistan supplies first batch of sweet cherries to London
Economy 14:27
Russian PM Medvedev to visit Uzbekistan on May 29-30
Economy 14:00
WB allocates loan of $33M to Uzbekistan
Economy 13:52
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to resume charter flights this summer
Economy 12:49
Uzbekistan plans to attract loans for $2.2 B from Arab financial institutions
Economy 12:22
Latest
Saudis can produce a little more without breaking OPEC commitments
Oil&Gas 15:50
Despite bruised ego, Macron starts real campaign for Brussels influence
Other News 15:50
Kazakhstan to manufacture solar panels with help of foreign investors
Economy 15:46
Azercell takes part in another career fair
Business 15:42
Iran will soon have to make decisions in real time
Commentary 15:25
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend official reception on occasion of Republic Day (PHOTO)
Politics 15:15
EU extends Italy's bank bad loan scheme until May 2021
Other News 15:12
Does new agreement with EU protect interests of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs?
Economy 15:12
South Korea looks to preserve trade with Iran, yet obstacles remain
Economy 15:09