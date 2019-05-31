Uzbek airport of Bukhara becomes best in CIS countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

International Civil Aviation Organization of the UN recognized the Bukhara air harbor in Uzbekistan as the best airport in the CIS countries in 2018, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan's State Committee on Tourism.

Moreover, Director of Bukhara Airport Takhir Bakhronov was elected as the president of the International Civil Aviation Organization of the CIS countries.

Earlier it became known that a duty free jewelry shop would be opened in the arrival area of ​​Bukhara International Airport.

Bukhara airport received international status in 1999, according to Uzbekistan Airways. In 2011, it earned a new terminal complex with a capacity of up to 400 passengers per hour.

Over 120,000 passengers use the airport’s services annually; more than 15,000 among them are foreign tourists.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a UN specialized agency, established by Member States in 1944 to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

ICAO works with the Convention’s 193 Member States and industry groups to reach consensus on international civil aviation Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and policies in support of safe, efficient, secure, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible civil aviation sector.

These SARPs and policies are used by ICAO Member States to ensure that their local civil aviation operations and regulations comply with international norms, which in turn permits more than 100,000 daily flights in aviation’s global network to operate safely and reliably in every region of the world.

