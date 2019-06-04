Azerbaijani company to lay water supply system in Uzbekistan

4 June 2019 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of labor contracts up by almost 95,000 in Azerbaijan
Society 11:12
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SECO sign memorandum
Economy 10:59
Planet named after Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi
Society 09:54
Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP is ready to deliver 16 bcm of gas right now (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Oil&Gas 07:30
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends event within “Bizim hayat” project (PHOTO)
Politics 3 June 20:53
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 3 June 19:19
Latest
Kazakhstan's industrial products jump in price by over 11%
Finance 11:40
World oil demand up by 1.5% year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:28
Shell eyes dividend and spending boost after 2020
Other News 11:28
OPEC crude oil output drops by 400,000 b/d year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:25
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan
Politics 11:23
Saudi crude oil use for power generation drops to lowest amount since 2009
Oil&Gas 11:12
National Bank of Kazakhstan to maintain foreign-exchange reserves
Finance 11:12
Number of labor contracts up by almost 95,000 in Azerbaijan
Society 11:12
Deposit rates increase in Kazakhstan
Finance 11:09