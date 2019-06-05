Building materials industry developing in Turkmenistan

5 June 2019 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
China to buy spare parts for gas turbine units for project in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14:38
Turkmen state corporation to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 13:41
CNPC preparing tender for pipeline maintenance in Turkmenistan
Tenders 13:38
Turkmenistan extends tender to render services at biggest gas fields
Tenders 13:38
WB reveals GDP forecast for Turkmenistan until 2021
Economy 13:23
Turkmen Ministry of Industry opens tender to buy consumables
Tenders 12:32
Latest
Industrial producer prices down in euro area
Economy 14:45
China to buy spare parts for gas turbine units for project in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14:38
Azerbaijani company to export plastic pipes to neighboring countries
Economy 14:36
Uzbekistan's brick plant switching from gas to coal
Economy 14:23
May's successor must abandon her deal with EU and leave on October 31 -pro-Brexit Conservatives
Other News 14:22
Baku Network experts discuss model of multiculturalism (PHOTO)
Politics 14:16
Kazakhstan reveals data on budget execution
Economy 13:52
Uzbektelecom intends to attract loan to expand broadband Internet access
Economy 13:47
Turkmen state corporation to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 13:41