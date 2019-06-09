Azerbaijan earns more on export of satellite services

9 June 2019 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The volume of income of Azerbaijan’s Azerkosmos OJSC from the export of satellite and telecommunication services in January-April 2019 amounted to $13.7 million, which is 47.3 percent more than the same period last year, as is stated in the Export Review published by Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Trend reports.

The volume of exports of satellite services amounted to $6 million in April of this year.

According to the center, the company’s revenues from the export of services amounted to 89 percent of their total income.

The company’s services were provided to 17 countries, including the US, Malaysia, France, the UK, and the UAE, among others.

Two communications satellites - namely Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 - and the low-orbit Azersky satellite are managed by Azerkosmos.

