Turkic Council identifies no problems during Kazakh president election

10 June 2019 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

No serious technical problems were identified during president election in Kazakhstan and the election was conducted in accordance with the national legislation and internationally recognized standards, said Gismat Gozalov, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council, Trend reports referring to the press office of the Turkic Council.

Gismat Gozalov, Head of the Turkic Council International Election Observation Mission, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council, Members of the Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Ergeshov and Urmat Samayev, Turkish Ambassador Metin Kılıç shared the outcomes of the Mission on the Early Presidential Election of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the press conference held on 10 June 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

The Mission, which is composed of the Turkic Council Secretariat staff members, as well as the Central Election Committee representatives, academicians and government officials of the Member States other than Kazakhstan performed its activities in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities between June fifth and ninth of 2019.

At the press conference, which was attended by a number of national and international media outlets, Deputy Secretary General Gozalov shared the Mission’s findings with respect to the pre-election process and the election day.

“The Mission has not identified any serious technical problems and the election was conducted in accordance with the national legislation and internationally recognized standards,” he said.

Deputy Secretary General expressed confidence that the election results will strengthen peace, stability and prosperity of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Other members of the Mission also shared their findings and expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Central Election Commission for the successful organization and conduct of the election.

