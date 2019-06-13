Launch dates for Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport project announced

13 June 2019 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Norm Cement is organizer of first Int’l Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan
Society 12:51
Turkmen ministry opens tender to construct regional center
Turkmenistan 12:49
German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce preps 5-year report on Azerbaijan's business climate
Business 12:44
Specialized shop selling Turkmen textiles to be opened in Baku
Economy 12:40
Azerbaijan continues to diversify and increase non-primary exports
Business 12:32
Life insurance market shrinking in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:31
Latest
Norm Cement is organizer of first Int’l Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan
Society 12:51
Turkmen ministry opens tender to construct regional center
Turkmenistan 12:49
German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce preps 5-year report on Azerbaijan's business climate
Business 12:44
Amazon and Morrisons extend same-day food delivery to more UK cities
Other News 12:44
Specialized shop selling Turkmen textiles to be opened in Baku
Economy 12:40
Azerbaijan continues to diversify and increase non-primary exports
Business 12:32
Life insurance market shrinking in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:31
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 12:29
Major copper producer of Kazakhstan expands co-op with foreign partners
Economy 12:28