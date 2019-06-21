Uzbekistan Airlways waiting for Zelensky's statement to resume flights to Kiev

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Fakhri Vakilov

Representatives of Uzbekistan Airways expect a statement from the new president of Ukraine about resumption of flights to Kiev and Simferopol, Trend reports citing Podrobno.uz.

The director of the commercial department Shukhrat Hudaykulov stated that flights to Kiev can be intensified through charter flights.

Uzbekistan Airways has an agreement for charter flights to Kiev with one travel company at the moment. Hudaykulov said the first three charter flights were canceled due to the lack of passengers.

“We will be able to resume flights to Simferopol when an international organization such as Eurocontrol recognizes its airport. Today, they do not have such an airport on the lists. Therefore, we cannot fly there. Nowadays, only the Russians flight there via their own companies. We will wait for what the new president will say," the deputy general director of the company, Alijan Almamedov said.

Flights between the countries were ceased in May 2015 on the initiative of the Uzbek side.

This was due to a number of problematic issues. Initially, the airlines of the two countries operated flights in two directions: Tashkent - Kiev (two frequencies) and Tashkent - Simferopol (five frequencies).

After the Crimean events in 2014, the Ukrainian side banned Uzbek aircraft from flying to Simferopol, considering the administration of the Crimean airport illegal.

As for flights to Kiev, the situation here is at an impasse due to the economic component. The Uzbek airline has accused the Ukrainian side of price dumping.

Representatives of Ukraine International Airlines sold connecting tickets in Tashkent to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and other Russian cities with a big discount.

Therefore, the Ukrainians were ready to fly at least five times a week to Tashkent, while the Uzbek side insisted on one flight or selling tickets only for the route Tashkent - Kiev.

