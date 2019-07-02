International car exhibition to be held in Turkmen's Avaza

2 July 2019 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkeminstan, July 2

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen Sahrasy-2019 international car exhibition is to be held in Avaza tourist zone of Turkmenistan on August 11-12, Trend reports with reference to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, which is the organizer of the event.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan and the agency of automobile transport of Turkmenistan are also among the organizers of the exhibition to be held within the framework of the first Caspian Economic Forum.

Novelties of light, passenger, cargo cars and special vehicles; innovative developments in mechanical engineering; as well as security and blocking systems are to be presented on the exhibition. It aims at attraction of innovative solutions in mechanical engineering and car parts manufacturing and at the creation of whole supply chain and vehicle maintenance in Turkmenistan

Such exhibitions, which are held annually, attract specialists provide a forum for a conducting business dialogue, developing new contacts and holding productive negotiations.

