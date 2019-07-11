France inviting Azerbaijani companies to actively co-op in agriculture, new technologies (PHOTO)

11 July 2019 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and France have a serious potential for the development of such sectors of the economy as agriculture, tourism and industrial production, therefore, it is necessary to further use the bilateral potential in order to further deepen cooperation between the two countries, President of the Business Council of the MEDEF - Movement of the Enterprises of France Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux said, Trend reports.

He invited the Azerbaijani companies to actively cooperate with French companies, especially in the field of agriculture and tourism.

“France is ready to offer Azerbaijan a large number of newest technologies for the agricultural sector,” he noted. “Presently, French companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan, and favorable conditions have been created for them, which is seriously assessed in France.”

He noted the intensification of cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the field of energy, also mentioning the merit of the French company Total.

