Beekeepers in Azerbaijan to receive subsidies worth over 4M manats

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Republican Commission of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture at its meeting has decided to allocate subsidies worth 4.265 million manats to beekeepers, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The appeals of 60 district (city) commissions were considered at the meeting, according to the report.

This decision will affect 19,807 beekeepers and beekeeping farms in 1,927 administrative territories. The subsidies will affect 426,533 bee families (hives).

To ensure public control and transparency, representatives of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association also attended the meeting. It was decided to send appeals and the relevant documents from 60 district (city) commissions to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

