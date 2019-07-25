Georgia to build enterprise for production of biodegradable packages

25 July 2019 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
National bank of Georgia makes decision in field of monetary policy
Finance 19:04
Total assets of commercial banks in Georgia grоw by 8.5%
Economy 18:59
Total liabilities of Georgian banks increase
Economy 18:49
Georgia's rating in Global Innovation Index improves
ICT 17:45
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline sections in Georgia
Oil&Gas 16:00
Cable production grows in Georgia
Economy 14:33
Latest
National bank of Georgia makes decision in field of monetary policy
Finance 19:04
Total assets of commercial banks in Georgia grоw by 8.5%
Economy 18:59
Turkish Cypriots to send delegation to "ghost town"
World 18:54
Total liabilities of Georgian banks increase
Economy 18:49
Russian company talks measures of online trade development in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:47
Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 18:47
Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 18:25
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 18:11
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production of new type of sandwich panels
Economy 18:09