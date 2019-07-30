President of Uzbekistan to visit Belarus to develop scientific, technical cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Fakhri Vakilov –Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be visiting Belarus from July 31 to August 1 at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

In Belarusian capital of Minsk, presidents plan to discuss cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other fields, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

The leaders of the two countries will visit the National Industrial Exhibition of Uzbekistan in the Belarusian capital and the High Technologies Park of Belarus.

As expected, following the talks, the heads of state will sign a joint statement and approve a package of documents in the field of investment, industrial and scientific and technical cooperation.

In a year and a half, mutual trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus significantly increased: by 23 percent in 2018 compared to 2017 totaling to $169 million, and by 14.6 percent in 1H2019 amounting to $89 million.

