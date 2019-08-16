PASHA Insurance offers beneficial real estate insurance alongside casco car insurance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Insurance offers real estate insurance policies for half the cost to those customers who insure their car under the terms of voluntary casco car insurance, Trend reports referring to the company.

The promotion, which will last until September 13, can be used by persons who have purchased a casco policy worth 450 manats or higher.

PASHA Insurance has been operating since 2006. It provides 36 types of voluntary and compulsory insurance services. The company is one of the largest in Azerbaijan’s insurance market.

