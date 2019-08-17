Iran textile industry faces rise of prices

17 August 2019 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran to expand railway connection with Turkey
Economy 10:51
Expert: Implementing coupon system in Iran causes ambiguities
Commentary 10:51
Iran to cut high prices of domestic flight tickets
Tourism 09:41
Iran tanker shifts position but still at anchor off Gibraltar
World 01:43
Iran to transfer water from Sea of Oman to South Khorasan province next week
Economy 16 August 17:54
Poland may join U.S.-led mission in Strait of Hormuz
Other News 16 August 17:50
Latest
Iran to expand railway connection with Turkey
Economy 10:51
Expert: Implementing coupon system in Iran causes ambiguities
Commentary 10:51
Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
Other News 10:40
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of pumps
Tenders 10:35
Kazakh-German JV to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 10:34
OPEC Reference Basket up by 2.8%
Oil&Gas 10:32
OPEC revises global GDP growth forecasts down
Oil&Gas 10:26
Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreases
Turkey 10:15
U.S. set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers
Other News 10:07