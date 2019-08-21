Mutual trade between Kazakhstan, Germany exceeds $5B

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 21

The growth in trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany has been positively assessed in Germany, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

This has been noted during the negotiations with representatives of the German economic sector within the framework of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov to Germany.

The parties have assessed the growth in trade turnover, which has reached $5.1 billion in 2018 according to German statistics.

“Kazakhstan is Germany’s main partner in Central Asia, the total trade volume over the past year amounted more than 85 percent of the total volume of German foreign trade operations with the countries of the region,” the report said.

The parties also discussed the possibility of signing a road map for economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries, which should include new projects in energy, engineering, renewable energy, chemistry, tourism, transport and agriculture in 2019.

Over the past 12 years, Kazakhstan has attracted $8.6 billion of direct investment from Germany. More than 900 joint ventures have been created with such major investors as Siemens, WILO, KNAUF, BASF, Metro Cash & Carry, OBI, CLAAS, Linde AG.

Besides, during the visit, Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov plans to meet with the leadership of the office of the German Chancellor, the Association of German Chambers of Commerce, as well as to hold a round table with captains of German business.

