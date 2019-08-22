Name of country's first electric vehicle brand in Georgia announced

22 August 2019 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Electric car sharing service to appear in Batumi, Georgia
Economy 16:31
Georgia, Turkey to expand trade relations
Economy 12:39
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia up by almost 9 times
Turkey 11:11
Georgia, US starting negotiations on direct flights
Tourism 21 August 20:44
Number of fixed Internet subscribers in Georgia reaches 900,000
ICT 21 August 19:02
Russia ranks second in Georgia’s trade turnover
Economy 21 August 18:49
Latest
Another Friend of SMEs opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 19:51
Real amount of problem loans in Kazakhstan is no less than 20% of gross loans
Finance 19:36
Spheres of interest for cooperation of European business with Kazakhstan revealed (Exclusive)
Economy 19:30
Azerbaijan’s Atena company to double production of dairy products
Economy 19:13
Azerbaijan’s NBCO more than doubles its total capital
Finance 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Finoko non-bank credit organization increases profit
Finance 18:58
Azerbaijan’s Atena company to start to produce yoghurts with famous foreign brand
Economy 18:47
Number of online registrations of entrepreneurs growing in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:47
Liabilities of Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center double
Finance 18:39