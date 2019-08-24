Belarusian OneSoil talks implementation of project in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

24 August 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Belarus Agro-Technical Startup OneSoil has agreed on a pilot project in Uzbekistan, a OneSoil representative told Trend in an interview.

In accordance with the project, OneSoil will launch fields and crops monitoring in some regions of Uzbekistan.

OneSoil is an agrotechnical start-up from Belarus, which creates applications and an online platform for precision farming. The company's products are based on machine learning algorithms and satellite imagery analysis Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2, which are in the public domain.

Recently it was reported that the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Boston Consulting Group and OneSoil signed an agreement on the use of satellite data in agriculture sector ofUzbekistan.

"OneSoil was approached by employees of the Boston Consulting Group, who represented the interests of the government of Uzbekistan. OneSoil agreed with them on a pilot project in Uzbekistan," the representative said.

The source noted that the project will allow the government of Uzbekistan to get a more complete picture of the state of agriculture and to find out accurate statistical information about the size of farms and types of crops.

OneSoil applications already work in 137 countries of the world, the team plans to release worldwide by the end of the year.

The startup has developed the OneSoil Scouting application. The application allows to remotely monitor the state of the fields, as well as do text and photo notes for problem areas of the field.

Moreover, The OneSoil web platform was developed as well. It allows remotely monitoring the status of fields, leaving notes and creating maps and task files for the differential application of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizers.

Last year, the startup team released an interactive OneSoil Map. It visualizes data on 60 million fields and 27 cultures in 43 countries of Europe and the US. it is possible to find out the size and number of fields in different countries, the rating of agricultural crops, track the development of a specific field field and the relative yield over the past three years using OneSoil Map,.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

