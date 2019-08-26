Mexico increases beer export to Azerbaijan

26 August 2019 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

In 2018, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Mexico reached a record high of $26.2 million, Trend reports Aug. 26.

In 2019, these figures are expected to exceed those of the last year, according to the report.

In 2017-2018, the volume of exports from Mexico to Azerbaijan increased by 35.74 percent; over the same period, the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to Mexico increased by 12.44 percent.

Currently, 39 percent of Mexican products in the Azerbaijani market are related to drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry (18 percent - drill pipes, and 10-12 percent - pipes for oil and gas). Mexican beer imported to Azerbaijan also accounts for 12 percent in the local market.

