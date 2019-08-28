Uzbekistan accedes to two ILO conventions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 28

Uzbekistan has joined two more international agreements, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

Documents on accession to international conventions of International Labor Organization (ILO) were signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Convention No. 129 on labor inspection in agriculture (Geneva, June 25, 1969) and Convention No. 81 on labor inspection in industry and trade (Geneva, July 11, 1947) were ratified in accordance with the laws signed by the president on August 27, 2019.

International Labor Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations, dedicated to the regulation of labor relations.

To date, 187 countries are members of ILO. Since 1920, the headquarters of the Organization, the International Labor Office, is located in Geneva.

