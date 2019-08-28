Turkmenistan privatizes textile industry

28 August 2019 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Two public joint-stock companies (PJSC) in the textile sector will be formed in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Textile Industry Ministry.

These include the textile complex located in Gypchak and the enterprise for the processing of cotton waste located in Buzmeyin (both in Turkmenistan’s Ahal Region).

The textile complex in Gypchak is one of the largest in the country. The company was built in conjunction with Turkey’s Norsel and launched in 1997. The complex specializes in the production of cotton yarn, knitted fabric, finished sewing and knitwear. About 95 percent of its produce is exported to the US, Canada, Germany, Turkey, and Russia.

The complex’s production capacity is as follows: cotton yarn - 4,250 tons per year; severe knitted fabric - 4,050 tons per year; dyed knitted fabric - 3,850 tons per year; finished garments - 15.0 million pieces per year.

The enterprise in Buzmeyin was commissioned in 2005. It produces purified cotton spinning waste with an annual capacity of 2,500 tons. The equipment used at the enterprise is provided by Turkey’s "Balkan" company.

Turkmenistan grows more than 1 million tons of cotton annually, which is a highly demanded raw material for the country’s rapidly developing textile industry. The textile industry of Turkmenistan employs 85 textile and clothing enterprises, half of which are high-tech.

A significant part of the products exported from Turkmenistan consist of home textiles, sportswear and jeans, released under world famous brands such as IKEA, Puma, Wal-Mart, Lidl, Bershka, Pull&Bear, River Island, and Costco.

