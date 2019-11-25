Uzbekistan’s metallurgical plant to boost export of products to 350,000 tons

25 November 2019 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Foreign Trade opens first foreign representative office
Business 17:40
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank publishes main directions of monetary policy
Finance 17:22
Germany invests in Uzbekistan
Tourism 15:55
Kyrgyz President: Russia invests in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Business 15:19
IAEA to evaluate Uzbekistan’s plans for construction of NPP
Oil&Gas 14:07
Uzbekistan signs $1.3 B worth of agreements following forum in Samarkand
Business 14:05
Latest
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks increases
Finance 17:41
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Foreign Trade opens first foreign representative office
Business 17:40
Georgia, Ukraine intend to strengthen economic relations
Business 17:38
18 production facilities commissioned in Iran’s Qazvin province
Business 17:36
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank publishes main directions of monetary policy
Finance 17:22
Malam Team wins state payroll contract
Israel 17:21
Amendments to Azerbaijani Tax Code approved
Economy 17:17
UniCredit mulls sale of 50% stake in Yapi Kredi in Turkey
Finance 17:15
Export of fruits, vegetables from Turkey declines in 10 months of 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:12