Germany eyes to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan

30 November 2019 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

In the second half of 2020, Germany plans to increase imports of oil, oil products and gas from Azerbaijan, Germany’s Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said.

Manig made the remark at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend reported from the event.

Nevertheless, Germany also plans to import products of the non-oil sector, because the non-oil sector is of paramount importance for the diversification of the economies of both countries, the ambassador noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis welcomed to get management training in Germany
Business 09:34
Murat LeCompte: TANAP to turn Azerbaijan into Turkey’s second largest gas supplier (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania
Politics 29 November 20:56
Azerbaijan, Germany to continue joint manager training program (PHOTO)
Business 29 November 20:46
Azerbaijan - Germany’s most important partner in South Caucasus - deputy minister
Business 29 November 20:43
Since early 2019, Azerbaijan invested over $3M in Germany
Business 29 November 20:35
Latest
Iran aims to expand trade relations with Italy, involve private sector more
Business 10:00
Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase pumps and equipment via tender
Tenders 10:00
Turkmenistan to supply electricity to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:54
Facebook corrects user's post under new Singapore fake news law
US 09:52
TV production in Iran to exceed a million units by end of year
Business 09:37
Capital Economics: OPEC to roll over its output cuts to late 2020
Oil&Gas 09:36
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 09:35
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis welcomed to get management training in Germany
Business 09:34
Napoleon’s boots fetch 117,000 euros at auction in Paris
World 08:46