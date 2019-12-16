Turkish businessmen association interested in investing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) is interested in investing in Azerbaijan’s various economic sectors, Abdurrahman Uzun, the head of the MUSIAD Baku office, told reporters in Baku at a business breakfast on the results of 2019, Trend reports from the event.

As an example of this interest, Uzun cited initiatives to develop tourism, agriculture and other areas in the country, in which MUSIAD representatives regularly participate, and new association's resident positions in industrial parks. Along with all this, serious support is also provided to entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan as a whole, the head of the MUSIAD Baku office added.

Uzun noted that one of the main tasks of the association in Azerbaijan is to increase the number of its members and ensure consistent, planned work of the organization. Along with this, it is planned to create a group of companies from MUSIAD members in Azerbaijan, Uzun said.

“In addition, in 2020 we plan to attract as many tourists from Turkey to Azerbaijan as possible, because there are very favorable conditions for the development of tourism, which is proven by the increase in the flow of tourists from South Asia and Arab countries in recent years,” said the head of the association’s Baku office.

Uzun noted that MUSIAD is also interested in the development of a number of projects in Azerbaijan and is working on market research in this direction.

“Since these projects are commercial, and we are the investors, it is also important for us to receive income from these projects,” Uzun said. “All the projects that we are going to implement are very promising - in particular, projects related to animal breeding.”

