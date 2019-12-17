Entrepreneurship - locomotive for Azerbaijan's economic development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Entrepreneurship plays the role of a locomotive for Azerbaijan's economic development, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) Mammad Musayev said at the seminar on the role of the private sector in agriculture and the food sector in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Mammad Musayev, positive trends are observed in the development of the non-oil sector in the country.

"The development of Azerbaijan is based on free market economy. Azerbaijan successfully fulfills the goals of sustainable development. The country has created ample opportunities for the development of agriculture," Musayev said.

Within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a seminar on the role of the private sector in agriculture and the food sector started in Baku on Dec. 17.

The seminar is designed to increase the private sector's awareness of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and to facilitate the dialogue between the public and private sectors on their role in the SDGs implementation in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news