Iran discloses details of exports via its Astara county

28 January 2020 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Oil products to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 12:32
Iran awaits Turkmenistan to complete construction of Inche Borun railroad
Transport 12:25
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 28
Business 11:05
Iran's industrial goods export increases
Business 09:33
Export foreign currency returning to Iran
Business 09:21
Iran prepares site for satellite launch
Iran 00:57
Latest
SOCAR's First Vice-president, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh awarded diploma of Honorary Professor of Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 16:53
Turkmenistan to hold International Investment Forum in Ashgabat
Business 16:45
Azerbaijan to begin production of seeds resistant to viruses, drought, diseases (Interview)
Business 16:42
Over half of oil imports to Ukraine accounts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:35
Britain allows Huawei limited role in 5G networks
Europe 16:34
Azerbaijan, Latvia considering possibilities for direct flights throughout year, says envoy
Transport 16:34
Latvia eyes more investors from Azerbaijan to its ports, logistic hubs
Business 16:03
Labor migration to raise profile of Kazakhstan's economy
Business 16:00
Ambassador: New logistics chains might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan
Transport 15:58