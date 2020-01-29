Coverage level of Azerbaijan's ASAN services almost doubled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Over the six years of the activity of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN), the coverage level of population of the agency’s services has almost doubled, increasing by 35 percentage points, Chairman of ASAN Ulvi Mehdiyev said at a business meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) held on Jan. 29, Trend reports referring to the business meeting.

“If in 2013 ASAN, having five agencies covered 45 percent of the population of Azerbaijan and a total of over 1 million applications were received, then in 2019 ASAN increased the number of agencies to 16 and began to cover 80 percent of the country,” Mehdiyev said.

The number of applications has also increased from 1 million to 35 million applications.

“In terms of quality, we were able to provide more than 95 percent satisfaction level of our customers,” Mehdiyev said.

