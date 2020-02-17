Minister: Georgia confirms its reliability by active participation in regional projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Georgia has confirmed its reliability by actively participating in regional projects, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

To confirm his words, he cited the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline projects.

In this regard, he also mentioned the Southern Gas Corridor projects (TANAP, TAP), Euro-Asian Energy Transport Corridor, and the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Romania Interconnector (AGRI).

As he noted, Georgia is active in the process of transit corridors’ development through participation in various projects.

Zalkaliani emphasized the role of Anaklia deep water port project implementation and called up the US and the European partners to participate in the process actively.

In his speech, he also noted the assessment by the International Monetary Fund of Georgia's economic growth. In 2019, the gross domestic product growth amounted to 5.2 percent, which exceeded the initial forecast of the monetary fund and which indicates the stability of the Georgian economy.

The minister noted that the outlook for economic growth in 2020 is stable and the projected growth will be 4.3 percent.

According to Zalkaliani, for more effective actions, the Black Sea region needs close cooperation with NATO and the European Union in political, military and economic spheres.

The Georgian Foreign Minister was on an official visit to Germany, where he took part in the events held as part of the Munich Security Conference.

