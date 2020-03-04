Baku hosting Caspian Franchise international forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

On March 4-5, the Boulevard Hotel Baku in Azerbaijani capital is hosting the international franchising forum - Caspian Franchise, Trend reports.

The Caspian Franchise Forum brought together franchise owners, active investors and businessmen, as well as individuals interested in starting their own franchise business.

The event was arranged through the initiative and organizational support of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The main goal of Caspian Franchise is to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in expanding and organizing a new type of activity, discussing the possibilities of franchising development in Azerbaijan, as well as familiarizing with the development trends of this area in business abroad.

The event has been arranged by Caspian Event Organizers (CEO).

Among the partners of the 2020 exhibition are the official Hyatt Regency Hotel, the Greenwich Travel Club tour operator, and Espresso Mobil.