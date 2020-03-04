Turkmenistan, Morocco to discuss development of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Chairman of the Turkmengas State Concern Myrat Archaev will pay an official visit to Morocco, Trend reports via the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

According to the decree of the President of Turkmenistan, the visit will take place on March 4-6, 2020 to hold Turkmen-Moroccan inter-MFA consultations and discuss issues of developing cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, on behalf of the Turkmen president, the king of Morocco will be invited to take part in the festivities timed to the 25th anniversary of the country's neutrality.

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, earlier in a letter to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that Turkmen-Moroccan relations will go on strengthening and developing on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Turkmen foreign minister, previously noting the important role of cooperation with African countries, expressed his commitment to developing relations with the African Union, an international organization uniting 55 states of the continent.