Kazakhstan's defense industry ventures start medical equipment manufacturing

Business 3 April 2020 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
43 more test positive for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, 6 recover Society 12:09
TOP-10 state non-oil exporting companies in Azerbaijan Business 11:52
Britain's coronavirus peak will be in next few weeks Europe 11:45
ADB makes forecast on economic indicators of Georgia Business 11:27
TOP-3 products of Azerbaijan's non-oil export revealed Business 11:27
OPEC+ ministers to hold videoconference Oil&Gas 11:25
China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing Other News 11:25
Uzbekistan reports more new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 11:14
Turkmenistan, Ukraine decide to hold regular consultations between MFAs Turkmenistan 11:11
Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 148 in Georgia Georgia 11:08
Use of SMS mechanism for elderly for permission to leave home in Azerbaijan explained Society 11:06
Saudi Arabia may seek US, Canada to be part of oil output cut Oil&Gas 11:00
Third major Kazakh city to be quarantined, to stop coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 10:57
Fitch Solutions: Dual demand & supply shock puts oil industry in severe stress Oil&Gas 10:43
Most popular mobile device in Azerbaijan named ICT 10:34
Coronavirus to hamper oil and gas projects in emerging economies Oil&Gas 10:30
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan's operating systems market ICT 10:29
Iran's startup giant Digikala faces rise of online demands amid coronavirus spread Business 10:27
Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 countries US 10:16
How coronavirus-ready is Iran's telecommunication infrastructure? Business 10:15
SMS messages required to leave home in Azerbaijan during coronavirus to be paid for by state Society 09:52
Azerbaijan's export of goods via “single window” significantly up in March 2020 Business 09:46
Payments by foreign bank cards drops in Azerbaijan ICT 09:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Export of Turkey's defense products to world markets down World 09:25
New Zealand confirms 49 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 08:59
9 more coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:53
COVID-19 death toll hits 299 in Brazil, infections reach 7,910 Other News 08:46
Mexican official says no plans for border closures, as death toll rises Other News 08:15
First coronavirus death in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 07:53
Chinese mainland reports 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 07:14
S. Korea reports 86 new virus cases, total tops 10,000 Other News 06:33
UAE reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 1,024 in total Arab World 05:51
China to mourn COVID-19 victims on April 4 Other News 05:25
White House likely to advise people in coronavirus hot spots to wear masks US 04:54
Global COVID-19 infections exceed 900,000: WHO World 04:37
Peru, Panama limit men and women to alternate days out to stall virus Other News 04:05
First patient under 40 years of age dies from COVID-19 in Moscow Russia 03:29
Syria reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Arab World 02:57
U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier US 02:18
Trump tested again for coronavirus, result was negative -White House US 01:47
Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there is 'glimpse of hope' Europe 01:21
Confirmed coronavirus cases top 1 million globally World 00:46
France's coronavirus death toll jumps as nursing homes included Europe 00:15
Georgia reports 134 confirmed cases of coronavirus Georgia 2 April 23:31
Italy reports 760 coronavirus fatalities, 1,431 recoveries in a day Europe 2 April 23:15
COVID-19 deaths in Turkey rise to 356 Turkey 2 April 22:50
Number of global coronavirus fatalities achieves 50,000 World 2 April 22:29
Saudi Arabia calls to urgently discuss oil market situation Arab World 2 April 22:07
Iran’s parliament speaker Larijani tests positive for coronavirus Politics 2 April 21:19
Operational Headquarters of Azerbaijani parliament holds another meeting Politics 2 April 21:09
Export of cars from Turkey down from January through March Turkey 2 April 21:01
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decides on movement restriction Politics 2 April 20:33
IFC takes measures to support business amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 2 April 20:29
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy reconstructing major strategically important substation Oil&Gas 2 April 20:29
Reserves of Kazakhstan's National Fund decrease Finance 2 April 20:19
Ambassador: Azerbaijan greatly supported China in most difficult period Politics 2 April 20:11
Iran mulls over resuming activities in various sectors Business 2 April 19:28
Turkmenistan improves national insurance system Business 2 April 19:07
Azerbaijan’s large industrial corporation temporarily suspends its activity Business 2 April 19:00
Mehriban Aliyeva: The memory of our brave sons who died heroically for the Motherland in the April battles will always live in our hearts (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 18:58
French army reports four soldiers positive for coronavirus in West Africa Europe 2 April 18:56
TOP-10 private non-oil exporting companies in Azerbaijan Business 2 April 18:44
EBRD supports strategic investment projects of Turkey's Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Business 2 April 18:39
President Ilham Aliyev: All decisions made by state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges Politics 2 April 18:37
Georgia continues to return its citizens back Transport 2 April 18:35
Increase in demand for used cars expected in Azerbaijan Transport 2 April 18:22
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs fulfilling their civic duty with dignity Politics 2 April 18:21
President Ilham Aliyev: Large-scale economic and social package will protect those in sensitive category from this crisis Politics 2 April 18:12
Diesel, petrol prices increase in Kazakhstan Business 2 April 18:12
Azerbaijan's export of goods via “single window” significantly up in March 2020 Business 2 April 18:10
Georgia evacuates 179 citizens from Amsterdam Transport 2 April 18:09
President Ilham Aliyev: Additional measures will be taken in area of improving banking sector and financing real economy Politics 2 April 18:08
National Bank: Georgian exports decline Business 2 April 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev: Outlined reforms related to our overall economic development should be deepened Politics 2 April 18:01
Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan Uzbekistan 2 April 18:01
İndependent groups working to develop coronavirus vaccine in Iran Iran 2 April 17:58
President Ilham Aliyev: All business entities without exception must get out of shadow Politics 2 April 17:55
President Ilham Aliyev: It is necessary to try to maximize domestic demand through domestic production Politics 2 April 17:51
Azerbaijan, China sign assistance acts to fight COVID-19 (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 17:38
National Bank of Georgia announces plan to reduce negative effects of coronavirus on Georgian economy Finance 2 April 17:37
EBRD allocates funds to increase energy efficiency of Georgia Oil&Gas 2 April 17:31
Azerbaijani parliament carrying out structural reforms Politics 2 April 17:31
Azerbaijani deputy minister: Entrepreneurs doing business transparently to benefit more from state support (INTERVIEW) Economy 2 April 17:24
Turkmenistan makes amendments to its Customs Code Business 2 April 17:24
Export sales via Azerbaijan's Azexport website decrease Economy 2 April 17:16
EU launches grant competition in Georgia to meet coronavirus challenges Business 2 April 17:16
Iran's North Drilling Company receives IMS certificate Business 2 April 17:13
Minister: Georgia expects peak stage of coronavirus in second half of April Georgia 2 April 17:12
Voluntary insurance payments in Azerbaijan for February 2020 grow Economy 2 April 17:06
Kazakh trasnport company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 2 April 17:05
Uzbekistan reduces prices for imported diesel fuel Oil&Gas 2 April 17:05
Turkmenistan expands lands outlined for potato harvesting Business 2 April 17:04
Capital of Iran's Keshavarzi Bank increases Finance 2 April 16:38
Czech Republic does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 April 16:26
US-based radiology journal reports first COVID-19-associated case of brain damage Other News 2 April 16:25
Azerbaijan Banks Association makes statement Society 2 April 16:12
Iran's official warns against buying foreign property to invest Business 2 April 15:51
Azerbaijan's instrument-making plant temporarily suspends its operation Business 2 April 15:51
