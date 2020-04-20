EU stands ready to continue supporting Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the measures implemented by the Government of Georgia towards addressing the global pandemic of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during a video conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports referring to a source from the government.

As reported, Ursula von der Leyen also praised implementation of economic and political reforms in the country.

The parties discussed the measures taken in the fight with the pandemic and joint actions implemented by the European Union (EU) and Georgia. The Georgia's prime minister expressed gratitude for a significant financial support of the EU as one of the largest donors of the country.

In turn, President of the European Commission noted that Georgia and the EU are close friends and Georgia may rely on solid support from the EU, as evidenced by a close cooperation and concrete, tangible financial support at the time of crisis.

Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the European Commission stands ready to continue supporting Georgia both at the level of expertise and financial resources.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 399 on April 20.

According to the latest figures, 93 patients recovered from the virus and four patients died. Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 4,782 people remain under quarantine, and 503 persons – in inpatient care.

