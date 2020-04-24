EU supports production of medical masks in Georgia

Business 24 April 2020 14:30 (UTC+04:00)
Number of international visitors to Georgia decreases
Kazakhstan suspends visa-free regime for immigrants amid coronavirus pandemic
Iran reveals tourism-related losses of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Azerbaijan's processing factory to increase milk production volumes Business 15:23
Number of ships passing through Dardanelles in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:20
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy activated carbon Tenders 15:15
Eight Thai airlines seek $770 million government assistance Other News 15:15
WHO office head in Azerbaijan: Outbreak of virus may occur again if appropriate measures not taken Society 15:14
Azerbaijani AccessBank’s liabilities down Finance 15:09
Azerbaijan’s Access Bank significantly increases profit Finance 14:57
Iranian energy analyst: Oil price unlikely to rise until winter Oil&Gas 14:51
Turkey's export of cement to Ukraine significantly up in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:50
Letter on so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh published as UNGA, UNSC document Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of BOTAS in 1Q2020 announced Turkey 14:42
IMF reviews Turkmenistan’s measures to reduce impact of global crisis Business 14:35
Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank buys new electronic solution, increases number of terminals Economy 14:25
Azerbaijan's Hazelnut Association reveals income from export in 1Q2020 Business 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO) Politics 14:23
Armenian FM’s attitude to Russian FM’s statement on Karabakh conflict is provocation Politics 14:20
French minister: Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit Europe 14:19
Azerbaijan may test stem cells as alternative treatment for coronavirus patients Society 14:11
Kazakhstan's backbone ventures may receive state support Business 13:48
German unemployment to rise beyond 3 million in 2020 Europe 13:47
Malaysia reports 88 new coronavirus cases and one new death Other News 13:44
Ukrainian company implementing new project in Tashkent Pharma Park Business 13:40
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan talk implementation of infrastructure projects Business 13:35
Tesla's China-made Model 3 prices rise after EV subsidies cut US 13:35
German minister: Coronavirus crisis won't make Brexit easier Europe 13:34
Production of steel increases in Iran Business 13:30
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration Turkey 13:28
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to provide one-off payment to WWII participants Politics 13:25
Eni reduces outlook for Brent crude oil prices Oil&Gas 13:22
Google, Netflix ready to register as taxpayers in Uzbekistan Business 13:21
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 13:17
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan's Int'l Bank grows Finance 13:16
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit (PHOTO) Politics 13:15
Uzbekistan looks to borrow additional funds to combat effects of coronavirus pandemic Finance 13:14
Eni lowers oil & gas production in Q1 2020 Oil&Gas 13:12
Turkmenistan, ITC talk over trade project details Business 13:12
Agricultural production in Uzbekistan increases Business 13:00
Oil market to run out of practical storage capacity before June Oil&Gas 12:51
Significant increase of monetary base observed in Kazakhstan Finance 12:50
Cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Gemlik in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 12:49
World Bank predicts decline in remittances in Georgia due to coronavirus Business 12:46
Bank of Uzbekistan participates in meeting of Interbank Consortium of SCO Finance 12:36
OPEC+ deal has risk to break down next year Oil&Gas 12:23
German bank to strengthen partnership with Turkmenistan Business 12:17
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 70,000 Russia 12:10
Korean Air to get up to $971 million support from state-owned banks Other News 12:09
Azerbaijan's PASHA Holding supports small farmers Finance 12:06
Galt & Taggart updates forecast on economic development of Georgia Business 12:00
Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO) ICT 11:59
Export of fruits, vegetables of Uzbekistan decreases Business 11:53
Russian MFA: Issues related to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within existing format Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:43
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia on April 24 Georgia 11:38
Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry recommended all oil producers, including BP to cut output Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijan announces rules for discharging, isolating coronavirus-infected patients at home Society 11:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 24 Finance 11:12
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 24 Finance 11:01
Burberry to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis Europe 10:48
UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits Europe 10:43
Rates of investment activity in Uzbekistan fall in 1Q2020 Business 10:37
Gas, coal consumption to fall due to global economic slowdown Oil&Gas 10:36
Brent prices could drop to single digits during 2020Q2: WB Oil&Gas 10:29
Azerbaijan has sufficient grain reserves Business 10:29
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company to buy transformers via tender Tenders 10:14
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Uzbekistan confirms 20 new cases of coronavirus Uzbekistan 09:36
Farming activity continues in Georgia Business 09:27
Ukraine bans all events related to so-called "Armenian genocide" Other News 09:17
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases Business 09:05
Kazakhstan records 45 new coronavirus cases, total settling at 2,334 Kazakhstan 08:55
Kyrgyzstan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 656 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:44
Kazakhstan confirms one more COVID-19 death Kazakhstan 08:18
S. Korea reports 6 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,708 Other News 07:47
Brent crude oil rise by 5% on London’s ICE Oil&Gas 07:13
The Rolling Stones releases coronavirus-inspired song Other News 06:47
Chinese mainland reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:28
Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation Arab World 05:49
European Athletics Championships in Paris canceled due to coronavirus Other News 05:21
Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un US 04:52
Israel confirms 305 new COVID-19 cases, 14,803 in total Israel 04:17
Thirty-seven coronavirus patients die in Moscow Russia 03:43
U.S. House looks set to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel US 03:09
U.S. CDC reports 828,441 coronavirus cases, 46,379 deaths US 02:29
Portugal documents over 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 820 deaths Europe 01:51
South Africa to begin phased easing of lockdown on May 1 Other News 01:16
EU lays out trillion euro escape route from coronavirus pandemic Europe 00:44
Global coronavirus case tally grows by over 73,000 cases in past 24 hours - WHO World 00:15
French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000: ministry Europe 23 April 23:39
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,491 as cases surpass 100,000 Turkey 23 April 23:15
Uzbekistan carries out 10,000 coronavirus tests a day: official Uzbekistan 23 April 23:07
Israeli scientists develop rapid home COVID-19 test Israel 23 April 22:19
Coronavirus death toll rises to 25,549 in Italy, daily recoveries surpass infections Europe 23 April 21:50
Colonel general: Azerbaijani people always ready to liberate occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 April 21:25
Pompeo says U.S. may never restore WHO funds; Democrats insist it must US 23 April 21:17
International Bank of Azerbaijan’s assets decrease Finance 23 April 20:58
Land for potential geological exploration currently available in Kazakhstan Business 23 April 20:57
International Bank of Azerbaijan’s liabilities down Finance 23 April 20:54
Iran describes its battle with COVID-19 to WHO via video conference Iran 23 April 20:50
Kazakhstan taking measures to support SMEs amid emergency state Business 23 April 20:42
Gradual abolishing of isolation regime could limit decrease of Kazakhstan's GDP Business 23 April 20:18
