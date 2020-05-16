Made in Azerbaijan products entering new markets (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Various types of Azerbaijani-made products are now available in Poland’s retail chains, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the ministry, the products of Azersun Holding LLC, AzGranata LLC, Astarachay LLC, Aspi Agro LLC, Marandi Wine Company, Sharg Ulduzu LLC, Absheron-Sharab OJSC and the Goygol Wine Plant OJSC, were put up for sale at Made in Azerbaijan stands with the support of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Warsaw, Poland.

“Work is underway to increase exports of the country's non-oil sector, promote Azerbaijani products abroad, and bring them to new export markets. For this purpose, as a result of negotiations held at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Trade Representative for Central Europe, Made in Azerbaijan stands were placed in three Carrefour supermarket networks in Warsaw and Kielce,” the ministry said.

“Various kinds of Azerbaijani-made grape and pomegranate wines, jams, compotes, pomegranate juice, salads, and tea are presented at Made in Azerbaijan stands. At the same time, advertising banners were posted in the trading floors, attracting buyers to the stands. Some of our products are also available on regular shelves in the trading floors,” noted the ministry.

“It was initially planned to place stands for two months with the option of extending the period depending on sales. During the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries and quarantine measures, this initiative of the office of the Azerbaijan Trade Representative for Central Europe is extremely important, since it serves to increase the export of non-oil products of our country and diversification of export markets,” the ministry added.

The French Carrefour S.A. company is one of the leading retail companies operating in many countries of the world. The company opened its first store in the Polish market in 1997 and currently has a network of more than 80 hypermarkets, over 160 supermarkets and more than 650 small grocery stores.

