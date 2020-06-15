Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of cereals harvested as of June 15

Business 15 June 2020 17:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of cereals harvested as of June 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Some 563,500 tons of cereals (18.3 percent) were collected at 185,400-hectare area in Azerbaijan as of June 15, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

In particular, barley was harvested from a 173,100-hectare area, while wheat - from a 12,300-hectare area.

The average barley yield is 30.3 centners per hectare, while wheat - 32.5 centners per hectare. Currently, grain harvesting is underway in 36 districts, said the ministry.

The highest yield of barley was observed in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Agsu, Barda, Hajigabul, Imishli, Tartar, Saatli, Salyan, Sabirabad and Samukh districts, in which it exceeds 33 centners per hectare.

As many as 1,452 combines are involved in the harvesting process, of which 524 account for the combines that are on the balance of the regional divisions of Agroleasing OJSC, while 776 combines are owned by individuals and legal entities. In total, more than 1,700 combines are planned to be involved in the harvesting process.

Some 1.01 million hectares were planted with cereals in Azerbaijan in autumn 2019, 641,000 hectares of which accounted for wheat, and 369,240 hectares - barley.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran may decisively respond to IAEA's non-constructive position - MFA
Iran may decisively respond to IAEA's non-constructive position - MFA
Iran still afloat, yet continues to lose on its market share in Iraq
Iran still afloat, yet continues to lose on its market share in Iraq
New power plants in Iran's Bushehr Province to help boost shrimp production
New power plants in Iran's Bushehr Province to help boost shrimp production
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran to boost house construction to curb high prices Business 17:13
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 17:07
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of cereals harvested as of June 15 Business 17:03
Iran discloses value of petrochemical products export Oil&Gas 16:46
Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector eyes cooperation with foreign companies in IT sphere Economy 16:43
Georgia’s cargo transportation to Turkey down Turkey 16:36
Iran Fisheries Organization plans to increase production Business 16:35
Largest copper producer of Uzbekistan boosts production of non-standard equipment Business 16:24
Review of Georgia's domestic tourism statistics Tourism 16:24
Iran cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 16:09
Money transfers to Georgia down Finance 16:09
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia drops Turkey 16:04
Iran may decisively respond to IAEA's non-constructive position - MFA Iran 16:00
Turkmenistan to develop industrial sector while using country’s raw materials Turkmenistan 15:50
Cargo transshipment between Kazakh Kuryk, Azerbaijani Alat ports down month-on-month Transport 15:41
Uzbekistan resumes car sales in Russia Business 15:38
JP Morgan: Oil prices to reset to $41/bbl in 4Q 2020 Oil&Gas 15:34
Iran's FM: Turkey, Iran discussing issue of opening borders Turkey 15:32
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz, Balkan regions start wheat harvesting Turkmenistan 15:30
Azerbaijan, India to organize ICT business missions Business 15:26
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for procurement of spare parts for valves Tenders 15:22
Cavusoglu: Stability in Iran - very important for Turkey World 15:18
Kazakhstan's national currency drops in price against US dollar Finance 15:17
AZAL expands list of Turkish clinics whose certificate of COVID-19 testing is valid on flights from Istanbul to Baku Society 15:16
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 15:15
Georgia resumes railway services Transport 15:12
Iran aims to become energy hub in the region Oil&Gas 15:06
Azerbaijan sees growth in gypsum production Business 15:03
Georgia opens domestic tourism Transport 15:01
Geostat: External merchandise trade shrinks in Georgia Business 15:01
Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund to make dividend payments Finance 14:59
Turkmenistan, EU discuss countering spread of COVID-19 Turkmenistan 14:56
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 15 Society 14:46
Value of Iran's gross domestic product rising Business 14:41
Azerbaijan reveals its five-month volume of precious metal mining Finance 14:33
Iran to open at least 65 electricity and water projects by March 2021 Business 14:24
Investments into Kazakhstan's fixed assets slightly up Business 14:14
Uzbekistan to expand partnership with Poland Business 14:01
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Uzbekistan down nearly in half Turkey 13:56
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Deposit Insurance Fund increase Finance 13:55
Shares of Iranian pension fund's subsidiaries to be traded at stock exchange Business 13:45
Turkey's cement export to US, int'l markets drops Turkey 13:26
Iran reveals value of exports through customs of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 13:20
Georgia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 13:08
Trans Caspian Pipeline could affect structure of int’l system for decades to come Oil&Gas 13:08
National Iranian South Oil Company to follow up on development plans Oil&Gas 13:07
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day (PHOTO) Politics 13:04
Deputy Minister says Iran's petrochemical plans to be achieved on time Oil&Gas 12:59
Azerbaijan discloses its overall trade turnover data Business 12:49
Uzbekistan to launch new projects in districts of Syrdarya region Business 12:47
Liquidity in Iran increases Finance 12:34
Turkmenistan, US discuss dev’t of bilateral partnership in various fields Business 12:34
Turkey records surge in job seekers going to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:33
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 8-12 Oil&Gas 12:16
Kazakhstan’s mining company opens tender for wells cleaning Tenders 12:09
Iran discloses amount of external debt Finance 11:54
Ministerial Commissioner: Hungary ready for receiving gas via Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of calibration cylinders Tenders 11:48
Russia's demand for Turkish electrical goods increases Turkey 11:44
Turkmenistan may prepare joint review of country's oil, gas, energy sectors with IEA Oil&Gas 11:41
Kazakhstan's revenue from cargo transportation via railways goes up Business 11:40
Turkey reveals data on real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens Turkey 11:38
State Assets Management Agency of Uzbekistan sells big restaurant at online auction Business 11:36
UAE, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene from Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:25
Iran's copper production decreases Business 11:18
Kazakhstan decreases import of Chinese-made goods Business 11:15
Electrical goods export from Turkey to Azerbaijan down Turkey 11:10
Turkey-to-Russia cargo transportation data disclosed Turkey 11:08
Iranian currency rates for June 15 Finance 11:00
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 16-22 Finance 10:49
Retail trade volume down in major Kazakhstan's cities Business 10:47
Iran may establish free trade zones in Mazandaran Province Business 10:43
BP reviewing its intent to develop some of exploration intangible assets Oil&Gas 10:39
Turkey reveals data on its five-month export of electrical goods to France Turkey 10:14
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for rolling stock repair Tenders 10:10
Iran's West Mazandaran suffers from inflow of tourists, lack of needed infrastructure Business 10:10
Georgia expects rich hazelnut harvest Business 09:57
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:46
Trade goes on, as Iran reminds India of remaining debts to be paid Business 09:39
Iran`s Rouhani criticizes significant raise in prices Iran 09:25
Iran aims to provide internet for its villages, including least populated ones ICT 09:13
Iran's Gachsaran Oil and Gas Producing Company opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 09:05
Kyrgyzstan adds 87 new COVID - 19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:57
Azerbaijan marks National Salvation Day Politics 08:54
No sign of peak oil demand in decade to come Oil&Gas 08:45
CNN: Protesters in Atlanta attempt to block highway US 08:34
Iran says flights to Turkey could resume on June 20 Business 08:18
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports new cases Kazakhstan 07:46
Uzbekistan to reopen borders for some air travellers Uzbekistan 07:21
Chinese mainland reports 49 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:49
Turkish Defense Ministry begins operation against PKK in Iraq Turkey 06:13
Europe starts to reopen borders but no free travel yet Europe 05:31
Colombia's confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 50,000 Other News 04:58
Macron says France won't remove statues, erase history Europe 04:26
COVID-19 cases in Israel surpass 19,000 Israel 03:51
German airline Condor to cut up to 25% of staff, CEO tells newspaper Europe 03:14
Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna Israel 02:29
Georgia reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, one recovery Georgia 01:55
Istanbul Airport, a mark of Turkey’s 2023 goals: Erdogan Turkey 01:19
UK reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since lockdown started Europe 00:38
All news