Israeli MASHAV program expands in Georgia

Israeli Ambassador to Georgia Ran Gidor and MASHAV Program Manager in Georgia Georgi Zhgenti visited the country Guria region, Trend reports via Georgian media.

MASHAV is the Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, ​​meetings were held to expand cooperation with the partner organization Georgia's Shalom Club Guria. The local Shalom Club chapter counts over 100 members, all graduates from MASHAV’s professional training programs in Israel, who are very active in supporting local social initiatives.

As reported, Ran Gidor met with Head Shalom Club Guria Zaur Osepaishvili.

At the meeting, the Israeli ambassador and the head of MASHAV in Georgia talked about support, thanks to which the Shalom Club Guria will purchase water purification equipment for schools in the Guria region.

Ran Gidor and Zhgenti also visited the Seraphim Children's Rehabilitation Center, supported by Club in Georgian Ureki town of Guria region.

This year, Shalom Club Guria marks 17th anniversary since its establishment.

