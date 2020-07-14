Demand for Turkish mining products in Chinese market declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The export of mining products from Turkey to China decreased by 14.80 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and reached $462.9 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on June 24.

The export of mining products from Turkey to China also decreased by 37.42 percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019 and amounted to $103.6 million.

The export of mining products from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 15.1 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $1.5 billion.

The export of mining products from Turkey made up 2.5 percent of the country's total export volume from January through May 2020.

Turkey exported mining products worth $272.8 to the world markets in May 2020, which is 40.5 percent less than in May 2019.

The export of mining products from Turkey in May 2020 amounted to 2.7 percent of the country's total export volume.

Turkey exported the mining products worth $4.03 billion from May 2019 through May 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu