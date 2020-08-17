Iran reveals value of flowers, ornamental plants' exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran exported more than 2,350 tons of flowers and ornamental plants worth $5.33 million to 23 countries during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20, 2020), Spokesman for Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing IRICA.

According to Latifi, Iran exported 1,540 tons of flowers and ornamental plants worth $2.38 million to Iraq during three months.

Latifi added that the next places in Iran's exports of flowers and ornamental plants are held by Vietnam with 15 tons and the Netherlands with 5 tons.

The official said that the exported products were mainly various trees (incl. fruit trees), flower buds, dried flowers, and so on.

"Iran imported 28 tons of flowers and ornamental plants worth more than $121,000 and from three countries, including Turkey, Germany and the Netherlands in three months," he said.

Latifi emphasized that Iran produces about 3 billion flowers and ornamental plants a year. Only 200 million of them are exported. Therefore, the value of Iran's exports in this area is estimated at about $200 million.