Iran plans to export large amount of sweets and cereal products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran plans to export $1 billion worth of sweets, chocolate and cereal products, director general of the Coordination Department for the Development of Agricultural Products of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mahmoud Bazari said, Trend reports referring to the organization’s website.

Bazari stressed that the exports of sweets, chocolate and cereals increased by 2 percent in terms of value and 7 percent in terms of volume during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21, 2020), compared to the same period last Iranian year.

The director general added that these products were mainly exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Côte d'Ivoire.

The official did not disclose the value and volume of the exported products.

Iran exported more than 30 million tons of non-oil products worth $8.71 billion during four months. The top five main countries importing from Iran were China, Iraq, the UAE, Afghanistan and Turkey.

During the reporting period, Iran imported 12 million tons of products worth $10.9 billion, mainly from China, the UAE, Turkey, India and Germany.