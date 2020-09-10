Georgia, UK eye to strengthen partnership in defense, trade, culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and UK have discussed how the countries can strengthen their partnership in terms of defense, security, trade and culture, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

The virtual meeting between Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and UK Minister for European Neighborhood Wendy Morton was held in the framework of the Wardrop Strategic Dialogue, which was first initiated by former Foreign Secretary William Hague during his visit to Tbilisi in 2014.

During the virtual meeting with foreign officials, Zalkaliani stressed the importance of implementing the main guide for further relations between the two countries, the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Georgia and UK, which was signed on October 21, 2019.

The conversation also touched upon the existing cooperation of the both countries in the field of defense, NATO-Georgia cooperation, the priority of further deepening of trade and economic relations.

Foreign, commonwealth and Development Office of UK has responded the seventh round of the Wardrop Dialogue in its Twitter post.

