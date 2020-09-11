Turkmenistan to create favorable conditions for Japan's investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will support the activities of Japanese companies in the country, as well as create favorable conditions for investment activity, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency .

This was stated during a telephone conversation between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

One of the priority directions of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership is the activation of trade and economic relations, the parties said.

Thus, the countries cooperate both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

One of the examples of cooperation is the participation of Japanese companies in the implementation of projects on construction of modern oil and gas and chemical plants in Turkmenistan.

Reportedly, the Japanese business circles are interested in expanding their activity in the Turkmen market and in participating in new infrastructure projects.

Japanese companies have proved themselves to be reliable partners in the implementation of such big projects as the construction of industrial plants.

The plant for the production of ammonia and carbamide was built in Mary town of Turkmenistan’s Mary region, the plant for the production of carbamide fertilizers was built in Garabogaz town in the Balkan region, the plant for the of polyethylene and polypropylene was built in Kiyanly town and the world's first plant for the production of environmentally friendly pure synthetic fuel - gas from natural gas was built in Ahal region.

The prospects for mutually beneficial partnership are also available in the transport, communications, logistics and agricultural sectors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva