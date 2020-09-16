Iran to inaugurate big projects on Thursday

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep.16

Trend:

Iran is expected to inaugurate big projects on Thursday in the public sector and healthcare said, the Iranian President.

"The government has done a good job in infrastructure, gas, oil, petrochemical, steel, water, power, and launches new projects every week," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is expected that big projects would be inaugurated in health care services and hospitals on Thursday," he added.

"In terms of production the country's conditions are good and although there were difficulties during early spread coronavirus from March to May. Furthermore, exports bounceback in June, and increased by in July, and August," he noted.

"The conditions in villages are good and today 8 million villagers have access to clean water. The government has implemented big projects in water treatment, dam construction, building roads and railway, housing, and health care," Rouhani said.

"Domestic products are being supervised from production until consumption. There should be monitoring on imports, production, and exports," he stated.

"The supply of food items is available however prices are high and related organizations should monitor the increase of prices," Rouhani added.

"In this situation, we should try to provide for public welfare so people would not suffer. The government has paid pension bonuses and delayed payments to the healthcare sector," he noted.

"The government has allocated $238 million to purchase guarantees for wheat, while $7 billion was allocated from its shares in public companies to pay for equal salaries for employees and retired workers," Rouhani said.