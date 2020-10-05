Turkmen textile enterprises sign deal to get Italian equipment

Business 5 October 2020 11:36 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmen textile enterprises sign deal to get Italian equipment
Uzbekistan’s Zaamin to be 4-season touristic hot spot with Turkish company's project
Uzbekistan’s Zaamin to be 4-season touristic hot spot with Turkish company's project
Uzbekistan, China to solve poverty issues via tourism development
Uzbekistan, China to solve poverty issues via tourism development
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism
Latest
Iranian lawyer: Azerbaijan's territories must be liberated to restore peace in region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:42
Manufacture of electronic products expanding in Turkmenistan ICT 11:39
Turkmen textile enterprises sign deal to get Italian equipment Business 11:36
Defense Ministry: No problems with blood supply in Azerbaijani army Politics 11:35
Map of Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijan revealed (PHOTO) Politics 11:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 11:25
Georgia reports 578 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:25
Azerbaijani MFA holds phone conversation with High Representative of EU Politics 11:23
Azerbaijani president: Not appropriate to accuse a country without providing any evidence Politics 11:22
Turkish defense ministry: YPG militants must immediately leave region Politics 11:22
President Ilham Aliyev: We have to defend ourselves, and we will do it until our territorial integrity is restored Politics 11:20
Bryza: Armenia attacking civilian targets in rest of Azerbaijan out of desperation Society 11:19
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 11:19
ASG allocated 500,000 manat to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund Society 11:19
Azerbaijani president: Leave Azerbaijani territory, live on your own land and then we'll have peace Politics 11:17
President Aliyev: Solution to conflict is through talks, but they must have substance Politics 11:17
Armenia used 'Smerch' rocket launch system to attack Azerbaijan's Ganja, Mingachevir - expert Politics 11:12
Armenian Armed Forces firing at Azerbaijan's Beylagan, Barda, Tartar Politics 11:08
Territory of Azerbaijan under missile fire from Armenia (VIDEO) Politics 10:55
UK, Switzerland buy aviation kerosene in Turkmenistan Business 10:55
Member of Senate of Pakistan: Armenia clearly imposing war on Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:53
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reveals its production data Oil&Gas 10:42
US military expert: Armenia’s attack on Khizi, Absheron, Mingachevir, Ganja is ill-fated attempt to undermine Azerbaijan’s morale Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:42
Iranian currency rates for October 5 Finance 10:41
Phone talk held between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Minsk Group's US Co-chair Politics 10:40
Oil prices rebound 2% as Trump doctors raise prospect of hospital discharge Oil&Gas 10:24
Properties of Azerbaijani civilians seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22
Iran increases thermal power plants' production capacity Business 10:13
Azerbaijani president: Head of so-called regime held “swearing-in ceremony” in Shusha, has now run away and went into hiding Politics 10:01
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Markazi Province increases Business 09:54
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan working to promote transport, energy projects Oil&Gas 09:49
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 5 Uzbekistan 09:49
Trend News Agency's chief editor on Al-Jazeera TV: Whole world knows Azerbaijan was attacked by Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Azerbaijani president: Are we supposed to negotiate with Armenian executioners? Politics 09:35
Azerbaijani president: Liberation of Jabrayil from occupation should be lesson to Armenia Politics 09:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Let Pashinyan apologize to Azerbaijani people and say that Karabakh is not Armenia Politics 09:34
Russian historian: Macron' statements on Karabakh conflict - sign of unwise policy Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:25
Azerbaijani president said: Now we have shown who is who. We are driving them away like dogs! Politics 09:14
Azerbaijani president: Pashinyan calls one world leader a day Politics 09:09
Azerbaijani president: They thought that our holy city of Shusha would be trampled by the Armenians and I would put up with that?! Politics 09:04
Azerbaijani president: Let all our other refugees and IDPs know that we will return them to their ancestral lands Politics 09:02
Azerbaijani president: We have always been fair in the negotiations, we wanted what is ours Politics 08:58
Azerbaijani president: Today we are writing a new history of our people and state, a glorious history Politics 08:58
Azerbaijani president congratulates people of Azerbaijan on liberation of city of Jabrayil, nine villages of Jabrayil district Politics 08:52
Uzbekistan’s Zaamin to be 4-season touristic hot spot with Turkish company's project Tourism 07:58
WHO trained over 400 Turkmen specialists to work in the COVID-19 conditions Turkmenistan 07:55
South Pars phase 12 produces 14bcm gas Oil&Gas 07:53
Wizz Air restores flights from Kutaisi to Riga Transport 07:50
Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage, says CEO Finance 07:48
Turkey Wealth Fund dismisses claims of selling its Turkish Airlines shares Transport 07:33
Kazakhstan’s new COVID-19 cases stood at 59 in past day Kazakhstan 07:14
Giorgi Gakharia: We do not need any complications in this election. We will fairly win in all conditions Georgia 06:53
Iran, Kuwait to witness ever-increasing ties Politics 06:49
Japan's September service sector activity shrinks at slowest pace since pandemic's start Economy 06:15
After Trump tests positive, Biden campaign seeks to keep focus on COVID-19 response US 05:21
New three-tier lockdown planned for England Europe 04:19
Paris bars to close as French capital placed on maximum COVID alert Europe 03:26
Lebanon arrests 37 migrants trying to escape to Cyprus by sea Arab World 02:37
UN plane brings Yemeni civilian patients home from Jordan Arab World 01:49
Armenian-launched missile landed clise to energy block in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir city Politics 01:10
Over 2,000 students in UK universities test positive for coronavirus Europe 00:54
4 TOCHKA Short Range Theatre Ballastic Missile to Mingachevir industrial city of Azerbaijan Politics 4 October 23:44
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Khizi and Absheron region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 October 23:31
New high-speed metro line to Istanbul Airport to be opened by April 2021 Turkey 4 October 23:02
Georgia reports 554 new COVID-19 cases, 252 recoveries Georgia 4 October 22:59
Kyrgyzstan's CEC to announce final results of parliamentary elections within 20 days Kyrgyzstan 4 October 22:56
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Mingachevir, Terter Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 October 22:45
Armenian armed forces launch missile attack against Azerbaijan's Mingachevir Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 October 22:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Today we are writing a new history of our people and state, a glorious history Politics 4 October 22:21
Azerbaijani president congratulates commanders of Joint Corps on liberation of city of Jabrayil, nine villages of Jabrayil district Politics 4 October 22:19
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on liberation of Jabrayil city and 9 villages of Jabrayil district from occupation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 October 22:15
Port Sudan container terminal blocked in peace deal protest Arab World 4 October 21:57
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Al ArabiyaTV channel Politics 4 October 20:57
Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God bless our army, people, Motherland and our President Politics 4 October 20:52
The military personnel of Azerbaijan Army complies with standards of humanitarian law Politics 4 October 20:49
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the people Politics 4 October 20:35
Iran may lose big market share of Instagram? Business 4 October 19:48
Officer of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office injured as result of Armenian shelling Politics 4 October 19:44
Iran's Azar oil field almost ready for full operation Oil&Gas 4 October 19:43
Large number of trophies seized from Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 4 October 19:43
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 4 October 19:40
Sales of Iranian industrial and mining companies increase Business 4 October 19:39
Iran reveals details of exports from Bushehr Province Business 4 October 19:39
Iran boosts its exports via Hamadan Province Business 4 October 19:39
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 5 Oil&Gas 4 October 19:38
Value of exports of small Iranian companies increases Business 4 October 19:38
Iran to offer cards to low-income families to buy local goods Business 4 October 19:38
Iran's non-oil export share most of trade volume in 6-month period Business 4 October 19:34
Iran's Qom Province to improve production and export Business 4 October 19:13
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy responds to Armenian MP Politics 4 October 19:13
Iran's priority is to export steel - minister Business 4 October 19:09
Upper House of Afghanistan’s National Assembly adopts declaration on support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity Politics 4 October 19:09
İran claims port connections with Pakistan to help region flourish Transport 4 October 19:04
Heritage Foundation expert: Up to 100 foreign fighters fighting in Khankendi within Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 October 19:03
Azerbaijani flag hoisted at post in which Azerbaijani national hero killed Armenian servicemen (VIDEO) Politics 4 October 18:59
Presidential spokesman: Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan - of moral, political nature Politics 4 October 18:58
Azerbaijani ombudsman makes statement in connection with Armenia’s provocation in Ganja Politics 4 October 18:50
Withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from occupied Azerbaijani territories necessary for ensuring peace in region Politics 4 October 18:48
Representatives of so-called ‘leadership’ of illegal regime created in Nagorno Karabakh begin evacuating Politics 4 October 18:32
Lasting damage to social infrastructure as result Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Karabakh covered in foreign news agency Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 October 18:28
All news