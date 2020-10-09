Uzbekistan, Malaysia discuss enhancing bilateral ties in trade and economic sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan, Malaysia exchange views on enhancing bilateral ties in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports referring to Dunyo information agency.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia Ravshan Usmanov and Director of the Department for Cooperation with International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Roslina binti Kamaludin discussed the current state and prospects for expanding multilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Brunei Darussalam.

The Brunei side was informed in detail about the initiatives of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev voiced during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly including the development and adoption of the International Code of Voluntary Commitments of States during a Pandemic, the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of Youth and the adoption of a Resolution on Enhancing the Role of Parliaments in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring human rights, declaring the Aral Sea region a zone of environmental innovations and technologies.

The parties exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as measures taken by the governments of the two countries to mitigate the economic consequences of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the parties highly appreciated the established interaction within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other multilateral platforms.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva