Georgia increases import of ground and instant coffee

Georgia has imported 6, 600.2 tons of ground and instant coffee during the nine months of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The figure was slightly (2.4 percent) higher in the same period of 2019, the number stood at 6, 759.2 tons.

According to Geostat, 6,600.2 tons of ground and instant coffee, worth $20.02 million was imported to Georgia during January-August 2020, the number was moderately higher, or 2.4 percent in the same period of the last year when the figure stood at 6,759.2 tons, or $20.77 million.

Overall, Georgia has imported 10,320.7 tons of coffee, worth $32.50 million during 2019. Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Italy, Germany were the top ground coffee exporters to Georgia in 2019. As for instant coffee, the main exporters were Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Brazil, and India.

The external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $7.02 billion from January through August 2020, 16.7 percent lower to the same period of 2019. The exports equaled $2.07 billion (14.7 percent lower), while the imports stood at $4.95 billion (17.5 percent lower).

