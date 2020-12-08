Bureau International des Expositions talks training session conducted with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The training session, delivered via videoconference to officials and students in Turkmenistan, was organized in partnership with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Paris and is part of a long-term cooperation program between the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and Turkmenistan, BIE told Trend.

BIE said that 8 dedicated sessions were delivered by BIE officials, with the topics covered including an introduction to the BIE and the four types of Expos organized under its auspices (World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos, and the Triennale di Milano) as well as the process of organizing and participating in an Expos.

“The communication and technical aspects of participating in Expos, as well as the opportunities and benefits of hosting Expos and participating in these global events, were also addressed,” noted BIE.

BIE also added that over 30 officials representing five ministries of Turkmenistan as well as government agencies, state entities, and business organizations, participated in the training, as well as student groups from universities in Turkmenistan.

“The session was opened by Dimitri Kerkentzes, the Secretary-General of the BIE, alongside Dovletgeldi Rejepov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and Shohrat Jumayev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France,” noted BIE.

BIE is the intergovernmental organization embodying the commitment of its 169 Member States to lead, promote, and foster Expos, whose principal purpose is the education of the public.

“The BIE constantly strives to promote the engagement of Member States in Expos and the life of the Organisation. Whether it concerns the participation in or organization of an Expo, the BIE aims to support its Member States to fulfill their participation and Expo organization goals in the best possible conditions,” said BIE, adding that as part of this, the BIE has developed a capacity building program, utilizing its repository of expertise and experience to develop and consolidate knowledge and technical know-how among the BIE Member States and optimize their participation in Expos.

“Expos are global events centered around a theme addressing fundamental challenges faced by humanity. Gathering nations from around the world, they are a stage for innovations and solutions and an invitation to explore a theme through engaging and immersive discoveries,” concluded BIE.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva