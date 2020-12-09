Turkish Vetal Animal Health Products to establish vaccine producing facilities in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Turkish Vetal Animal Health Products LTD is planning to establish vaccine producing facilities in Kazakhstan similar to those that already operate in Turkey, the company official told Trend.

In Oct. 2020, Kazakhstan’s Vetal Kazakhstan JSC and Turkish Vetal Animal Health Products LTD signed a memorandum of understanding for joint production of veterinary vaccines, serums and other biological products.

Thus, having noted that currently the company has operates production of veterinary vaccines and antivenoms against snakes and scorpions for human, the company official added that it also operates cattle farms in Turkey and Hungary.

“These farms are used for trying our vaccines in field conditions. We have already ongoing investment in Turkey for human vaccines such as rabies, and we shall have the same facilities in Kazakhstan,” the company said.

VETAL Animal Health Products Inc., which adopts quality as a principle in every stage; In 1991, by a group of investors and veterinarians in Adıyaman; is the first private sector investment of our country established in the field of vaccine and biological material production.

In line with the urgent needs of the country during its establishment, enterotoxemia and flower vaccines which received intense demand; Offering the use of veterinarians and breeders, VETAL increasing its product range and quality every day; Today, with the capacity to produce all basic vaccines, including screed vaccine, it continues its service to the country's livestock with the excitement of the first day.

