State enterprises, vehicles to be auctioned in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.13

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Property Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold an auction on January 12, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

According to the information, 31 facilities of state property will be put up for auction, including 26 small state enterprises and 5 vehicles.

According to the service, everyone can take part in the auctions. In addition, persons interested in the process can observe the progress of the auctions, both in the Space for the provision of property services of the State Property Service, and using electronic resources.

Those wishing to take part in the auction on the official website of the service (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of a customer. On the day of the auction, the auction can be joined by selecting the "Electronic auction" section on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

