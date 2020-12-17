Russia considers allowing some Azerbaijani companies to export tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia considers it possible to allow the import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation from December 17, 2020 under the guarantees of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency from the enterprises located in the districts in which the quarantine items for the EAEU member-states were not previously observed, Trend reports with reference to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision.

In accordance with the data, among these producers are Geothermal LLC (Kurdemir district), Gp Alfa greenhouse LLC (Salyan district), Hajigabul greenhouse LLC (Hajigabud district) and Shukurov Ilkin Mirzakhan (Masalli district).

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision informs that it considers it possible to allow the import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia in connection with the additional information on tomato producers from the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, as well as on the basis of the analysis of the previously provided materials.

The work with the competent structure of the country in this sphere is underway.

Azerbaijan is the biggest supplier of fresh and chilled tomatoes to Russia.

Some 397,338 tons of fruits and vegetables were exported from Azerbaijan as a whole during the first nine months of 2020, which is almost 7,000 more than in the same period of last year.

