Retail stores in large Georgian cities open from December 24 to January 2

According to the decision of the Inter-Agency Coordination Council, the retail will open in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Gori, Zugdidi, Poti, and Telavi from December 24 to January 2 in case of observance of all Covid-related security rules, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Acting Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure, Vice Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili, additional regulations are envisaged.

In particular, the working hours of the retailers are set from 7 am to 7 pm. Customer flow should be strictly regulated. One customer at a time is allowed for every 20 m2 of shop space. Customer queues should be managed both inside and outside the store. Discount promotions should be announced mainly in the morning hours and/or for online shopping.

Dressing rooms will not work in clothing stores. However, the retailers should secure returns or changes for one month to protect customer interests. Returns and replacements should be allowed after February 1.

Catering facilities in the shopping malls, including takeaway, remain closed. Social distance and face-mask rules must stand everywhere inside and outside the store. The full responsibility for this lies with the store administration. In case of violations, retailers will be fined or suspended,” Tskitishvili said.

The Inter-Agency Coordination Council of Georgia decided not to ease the restrictions from December 24 to January 2 in full.